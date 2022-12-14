Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and traded as high as C$12.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 361,204 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.97.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

