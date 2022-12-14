Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$612,000.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at C$1,927,031.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

