DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DS Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

LON SMDS opened at GBX 323.65 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,194.26. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.76) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.09) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Alan Johnson acquired 12,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($40,487.69). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($124,201.44). Also, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($40,487.69).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

