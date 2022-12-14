DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DS Smith Stock Down 0.4 %
LON SMDS opened at GBX 323.65 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,194.26. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.76) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.09) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
