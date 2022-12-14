Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 619.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

