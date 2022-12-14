Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DDEJF remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Dundee has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

