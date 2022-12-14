DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.30 ($36.11) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($41.56). The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.