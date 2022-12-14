dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.74 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. dYdX has a total market cap of $89.74 million and $67.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00009081 BTC on exchanges.

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

