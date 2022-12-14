Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 3,514,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

