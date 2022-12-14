Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 3,514,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

