Eagle Materials Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.