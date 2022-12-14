East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERES. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 312,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.