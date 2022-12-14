Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.88

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.88 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.46 ($0.47). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.48), with a volume of 96,279 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £120.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

