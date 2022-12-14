Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Edap Tms Stock Down 1.1 %

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 39,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,202. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Edap Tms

A number of analysts have commented on EDAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

