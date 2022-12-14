Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edenred Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 3,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,454. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

