eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
eGain Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of EGAN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
