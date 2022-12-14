eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 177.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

