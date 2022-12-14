Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

