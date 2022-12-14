Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

