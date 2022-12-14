Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,646. The company has a market capitalization of $278.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

