Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.20. 7,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

