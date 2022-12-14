Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Centric Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.16. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

