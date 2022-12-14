Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

