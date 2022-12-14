Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 3.8 %

ESBA stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.