EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.