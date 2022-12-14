EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
EnerSys Stock Performance
Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
