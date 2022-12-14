Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $28.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

