Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44.

