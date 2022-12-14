Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

