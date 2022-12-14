Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

