Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.93. 35,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.