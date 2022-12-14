enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 15,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.