EOS (EOS) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $100.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00024586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004983 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,961,236 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

