Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.00.
Shares of Equinix stock opened at $707.01 on Wednesday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
