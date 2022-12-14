Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $9.83. Escalade shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 15,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

