Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.