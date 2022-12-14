Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
