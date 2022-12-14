ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,531. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

