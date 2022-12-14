ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

ADSK stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

