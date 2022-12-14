Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $72.27 million and $12.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

