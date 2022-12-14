Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 26.36 and last traded at 26.58. 1,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 642,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

