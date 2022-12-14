Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 4.6%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 51,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 306,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 97.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

About Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. ( NYSE:EXN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.