Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94. 6,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

