Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.67. 6,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

