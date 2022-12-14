Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.60 on Friday. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

