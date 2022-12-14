Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 386,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. Fanuc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

