Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

