Fellaz Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $247,997.48 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00007806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

