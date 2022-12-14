Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FERG. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.55) to GBX 9,890 ($121.33) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,321.55.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after buying an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 11.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 159.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

