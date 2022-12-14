Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Announces $0.75 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FERG opened at £106.05 ($130.11) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,602 ($105.53) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($167.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,757.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,717.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £22.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,282.95.

In other news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($115.64), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($586,306.22).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($139.86) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($153.36) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £119.63 ($146.77).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

