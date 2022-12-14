Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $73.00 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

