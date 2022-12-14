Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Up 0.6%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 2,047 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.