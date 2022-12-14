First Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. First Capital has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

