First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 283,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $397.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

