First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 46.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

